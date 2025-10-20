A special note to people about to do bad and illegal things: There are video cameras everywhere, and your actions will probably be recorded.

If that matters to you.

READ MORE: Win Airline Tickets to Florida to Atlantic City International Airport

READ MORE: If You Lost Something in Millville, Police May Have It

Get our free mobile app

Facebook Video - Courtesy of Lisa Tilton Facebook Video - Courtesy of Lisa Tilton loading...

Couple on Four-Wheeler Caught on Camera in Buena, New Jersey

Officials in Buena, New Jersey are asking a couple caught on video to kindly return the "Welcome to Buena Vista Township" sign that took. They probably also want to talk to the pair about a South Jersey Pipeline indicator that they damaged. (In the video, you can see and hear the indicator being run over.)

The incident happened Sunday evening at Jackson Road and Lake Avenue in Collings Lakes.

Officials say the sign can be dropped off at Town Hall in Buena Vista Township anytime.

Here's the video that was posted on social media:

Authorities on Verge of Filing Charges

Shortly after the video was posted, I reached out to Lisa Tilton, Buena Vista Township Administrator.

She says the township has already been "inundated by our great community coming forward to help identify the individuals."

Tilton says they have already provided two names of the individuals to the New Jersey State Police, and once the police complete their investigation, the Township will press charges.

Wow, that was quick!

(If you know the two in the video, you may reach out to them and suggest they turn themselves in.)

REFORM Alliance Gala in Atlantic City The stars showed up at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly