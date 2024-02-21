Residents in the Milmay section of Mays Landing, Hamilton Township, are pleading for the return of the Sprigg family's dirt bikes.

This isn't the first time Mays Landing residents have been alerted to thievery, either. Authorities and first responders have been warning multiple sections within the limits of Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, to make sure their valuable belongings are locked up. That goes for residents' car doors, too.

The Sprigg family has taken to Facebook to share photos of two dirt bikes that were allegedly stolen right out of their shed this week. Now, before you ask if there was a lock on the shed, allow me to inform you that yes, the shed was indeed locked.

As a matter of fact, the unknown thief (or thieves) had to break through not one, not two, but three different locks to gain access to the shed in which the dirt bikes were stored.

After speaking to the matriarch of the family, Ashley Sprigg, we know a bit more about the family's property. The house is settled a bit further back from the road, so it is, at least in part, secluded.

What makes this news even more interesting is that the Spriggs happen to have three sheds on their property. That means whoever is responsible for this likely knew which shed housed the bikes.

Neighbors have been informing the family that there was, in fact, a suspicious truck parked outside their house around lunchtime this week. Some neighbors even have camera footage of the truck. The camera allegedly also picked up the sound of the dirt bikes starting up at around 1:30 p.m on Tuesday, February 20th.

The Sprigg children are desperately missing their dirt bikes. It was hobby that was enjoyed by the whole family. It's an active hobby that keeps the kids outside enjoying nature and the world around them rather than behind a screen all day.

If you or anyone you know has seen the bikes pictured in the post below, please reach out to Ashley Hahn Sprigg on Facebook HERE.

