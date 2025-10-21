What's faster than two people on an ATV (allegedly) stealing a "Welcome to Collings Lakes in Buena Vista Township" sign?"

The internet. That's what's faster.

Sign Stolen in Buena Vista Township, New Jersey

Sunday, two people on a four-wheeler were caught on video in Buena Vista Township taking a "Welcome to Collings Lakes" sign, and damaging a South Jersey Pipeline indicator.

The incident happened Sunday evening on Jackson Road at Lake Avenue in Collings Lakes.

Monday, Buena Vista Township shared the video online. Shortly thereafter, we published a story about the incident, and shared the video.

Less that two hours after we published our story, the sign was back in possession of the township.

The video from the incident can be seen here.

Authorities Involved in the Case

Lisa Tilton is the Buena Vista Township Administrator. Tilton says once the video was posted, response from the public was quick. State Police have been contacted and have been provided with the possible names of the subjects in the video.

Tilton says once police complete their investigation, charges are expected to be filed.

Kudos to the concerned citizens who came forward in the incident.

