It's the number one question I get, week after week.

"When are you going to do another Cat Country Cruise?"

We now have the answer: July 2027!

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Photo by Peter Hansen on Unsplash Photo by Peter Hansen on Unsplash

The Cat Country Cruise With Joe and Jahna is in July 2027

We are pleased to announce that the Cat Country Cruise with Joe and Jahna will be sailing to Bermuda in 2027!

Pink sand beaches, crystal clear waters, unique culture, and fantastic food all await us in Bermuda - but, the trip via ship will be much of the fun!

Our friends at Yankee Travel have put together what will be the biggest and best listener trip ever! It's the chance for us - Joe and Jahna - to hang out with you for a wonderful week!

We've done many Cat Country cruises before - but, it's been awhile. We expect this one to fill up quickly, so don't delay!

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Image Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Image

Here Are Details on the Cat Country Cruise to Bermuda With Joe and Jahna

Dates: July 22 - July 29, 2027

What: We'll sail aboard the Norwegian Pearl, from Philadelphia. (As part of our Joe and Jahna Cruise, you'll also get round-trip transportation to and from the EHT/Mays Landing/Galloway area (Stockton University) - so there's no flying, no driving, and no parking hassles! Get to our Luxury Cruise Transportation, and we take care of the rest!)

The Itinerary:

Day 1: Leave Philadelphia

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda

Day 4: Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Day 7: At Sea

Day 8: Arrive in Philadelphia

Photo by Mark Harpur on Unsplash Photo by Mark Harpur on Unsplash

What's Included: A lot! These are extras that only can be included when you book the Cat Country Cruise with Joe and Jahna:

Unlimited Beverage Package

Specialty Dining Package (3 Meals Per Person)

Cat Country Cocktail Party with Joe and Jahna

Internet Package (150 minutes of W-Fi per person)

$50 Shore Excursion Credit (per cabin)

Pre-Paid Gratuities

Taxes, Fees, and Port Charges

T-Shirt

Motorcoach Transportation from the EHT/Galloway Area to the Cruise Port in Philadelphia

Be Part of the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna - direct from the ship!

Everything the Norwegian Pearl has to offer: pools, restaurants, bars, lounges, nightclubs, shows, a spa and salon, sports courts, a climbing wall, and a bowling alley.

Photo by Diane Frebert on Unsplash Photo by Diane Frebert on Unsplash

Are You Ready to Book Your Trip to Bermuda with Joe and Jahna?

This will be our biggest trip ever!

You must use this link to book your Joe and Jahna Cruise. When you do, you'll also receive all the above.

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