You can't win if you don't play.

That's what they say.

In Toms River, someone played - and, they won! They won big!

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Toms River Retailer Sells a Big Winning Ticket

Somebody who bought a lottery ticket in Toms River last week may be smiling a little extra today!

New Jersey Lottery officials say one player matched all five balls drawn in last Thursday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing, and the ticket is worth $1,332,204!

The winning ticket was purchased at the Country Farms on Route 70 West at Whitesville Road in Toms River.

It's not known if the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

The winning numbers were 6, 27, 41, 43, and 44.

Congratulations to the big winner!

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Egg Harbor Township Lottery Player Scores $10,000 Win

Lottery officials say someone won $10,000 on a Win For Life ticket that was sold in EHT. The winner was purchased on July 1st at the McKee City Lukoil on the Black Horse Pike at Engish Creek Avenue.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

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