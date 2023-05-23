Having a baby? The top ranked NJ maternity hospitals
👶 Highest ranked maternity hospitals in NJ
👶 Newsweek says several data points are considered
👶 NJ has more than a dozen 5-ribbon and 4-ribbon hospitals
Having a baby is a life-changing experience but there’s plenty for parents-to-be to consider, including selecting a hospital where their child will be born.
Newsweek has just released its annual list of the best maternity hospitals in the nation, and seven of the 159 hospitals that get a top 5-ribbon rating are in New Jersey.
The evaluation is based on a nationwide online survey that asked hospital managers and maternity healthcare professionals such as OB/GYNs to recommend leading maternity hospitals.
Various data considered
Medical data relevant to maternity care along with patient satisfaction data was also considered.
The New Jersey list of 5-ribbon maternity hospitals in 2023:
• Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston
• Englewood Health in Englewood
• Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch
• Morristown Medical Center in Morristown
• Overlook Medical Center in Summit
• Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick
• The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood
Newsweek also compiled a list of 4-ribbon maternity hospitals, and in New Jersey they are:
• Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains
• Cooper University Hospital in Camden
• Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical in Westwood
• Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune
• Newton Medical Center in Newton
• Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro
• Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank
• Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees
