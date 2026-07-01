It was sad to see the former Mays Landing Country Club die a slow death.

A few year ago, it shut down and went out of business.

I'd drive by from time to time, and it just sat there, it's best days in the rear view mirror.

Finally, there was some movement, slowly at first, but then, earlier this year, construction started moving.

A new owner took over the property and has re-imagined and transformed it into something new and fresh.

I can't wait to spend time here!

JK JK

READ MORE: Atlantic City Area Fireworks Guide

READ MORE: President's Physical Fitness Test Relaunches in Atlantic City

Get our free mobile app

A Brand New Dining Experience and a Unique Golf Course

The new name, Mays XII, is up on the building and construction is almost finished on the restaurant/bar area - inside and out - and the golf course.

I had the please of getting a sneak peek - and, honestly, I was very impressed.

The building has been completely redone. Any resemblance to the old Mays Landing Country Club is just not there.

JK JK

The main bar/restaurant is fresh, new, and exciting. The decor is modern and sleek. This is not your granddaddy's club. This is hip 2026.

In addition to the inside area, there's a large patio area that will soon include a large outside bar. right off the patio sits an extra large putting green. It'll be lighted for some evening fun.

JK JK

The LaScala name is on the bar and restaurant - and that's the hottest name in food and drink in South Jersey right now. Think upscale casual all the way. This is a game changer for local dining in the Mays Landing/Egg Harbor Township Area.

Once final permits are issued, Mays XII will be opening it's doors. I can't wait.

JK JK

What About the Golf Course?

Thanks to Director of Golf Nate Przetrzelski, I got of a private tour of the new 12 hole course.

12 holes? What's with that? Shouldn't a course be 9 or 18 holes? I've never heard of a 12-hole course!

JK JK

That was my thinking...but, wait, this is a good idea! 12 holes might be the perfect length. You can get a round finished in 2 and a half hours, and still have the whole day left. Or, a later afternoon round is possible, and you can grab a beverage and dinner right afterwards.

The course is in great shape for being vacant for several years. Course Superintendent Ron Montgomery has done a fine job in whipping the course into shape.

JK JK

Many of the holes will look familiar, while other look a little different. Most of the fairways, greens, and tee boxes are looking great, with a little work in some of the rough areas still to be completed.

The amazing part of the course, is that the Mays Landing Country Club history still lives on the course. The trees are mature and grew up around the course. Some of the views are breathtaking. And, there are some very challenging holes here!

JK JK

I can't wait to play - it's a great new course, that looks like it's going to play like a great old course.

Oh, about the 12 holes. Some of the original holes have been discontinued - the new owner plans to add some housing to part of the course.

JK JK

To me, this is a great example of taking something old and making it new again.

I can't wait to book my first tee time - and my first dinner reservation!

JK JK

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman