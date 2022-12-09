Here For Good: Shoobies Are Moving To South Jersey In Droves

It's not like shoobies will ever be a thing of the past for South Jersey, but here's a question for you: what do you call a former shoobie that now lives in our neck of the woods full-time? No, it's not a joke.... I really don't know.

Well, thanks to the pandemic a few years ago, South Jersey's seeing a lot of that recently. People are moving from both New York and Philadelphia down to our region in an effort to never have to endure that kind of gridlock ever again. Seriously though, can you blame them? We thought we had it rough during the lockdown, but imagine not even having a backyard for your little ones to run around in? Also, what about their pets? They were in lockdown, too!

With times being as hard as they are right now with inflation and the cost of living skyrocketing in 2022, maybe all the new residents to this part of the Garden State isn't exactly a bad thing?

Before you come for my jugular, let me just say that no, I do not want South Jersey to become super congested like the majority of the state. What I am saying, though, is that I realize that a small number of shoobies wanting to call our part of the state "home" isn't the worst thing that could happen to us at the present. After all, our region is beautiful. Surely, it's a better sight than the cluttered and congested cities from which they come.

So, as long as you don't bring a lot of friends with you, come on, shoob. Pump some of your money into our economy and you're more than welcome to call yourself a South Jerseyan now.

Source: NJ.com

