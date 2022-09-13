Funny Guy Imitates Every Avalon New Jersey Shoobie [VIDEO]
They're gone, so can we make fun of them?
They are Shoobies - now gone from South Jersey until the spring. OK, not really. They're pretty much here all year round these days.
Anyway, a funny YouTube guy has decided to poke a little fun at the average Avalon summer visitor:
What do you think? Did he nail it?
