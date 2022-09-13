Funny Guy Imitates Every Avalon New Jersey Shoobie [VIDEO]

Funny Guy Imitates Every Avalon New Jersey Shoobie [VIDEO]

YouTube Saybeast

They're gone, so can we make fun of them?

They are Shoobies - now gone from South Jersey until the spring. OK, not really. They're pretty much here all year round these days.

Anyway, a funny YouTube guy has decided to poke a little fun at the average Avalon summer visitor:

What do you think? Did he nail it?

Get our free mobile app

See What $12.5 Million Will Buy You in Cape May County -- 130 74th St., Avalon, NJ

This breathtaking 4,100-square-foot home at 130 74th Street in Avalon is simply stunning.

GO INSIDE: $7.9M Home for Sale in Avalon NJ is Like a Mansion in a Box

You may initially drive by this boxy $7.9 million home for sale in Avalon, along the Jersey Shore, and not think much of it from the outside. But, it's what's INSIDE that'll make your jaw drop.
Filed Under: Avalon, Shoobies
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, Humor
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3