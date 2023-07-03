Here’s How To Score A Free Surrey Bike Ride In Wildwood, NJ

What are some of your favorite things to do while at the beach here in the Garden State?

Honestly, there are so many great excursions and experiences to be had, it's hard to pick just one. Sure, you love your beach days and your boardwalk nights, but you don't spend every single waking moment sitting on the beach, do you?

Maybe you and your family like to fish. Maybe you head out on your own adventure and see if you can see any dolphins or whales on the boat tours. One thing EVERYBODY loves to do while spending time at their favorite NJ beach is go for a bike ride.

If you spend your time along the Wildwood beaches, then you and your family are going to want to pay attention to this one. You've seen those big bikes that families rent going up and down the boardwalk, right? If you weren't aware, they're known as Surrey bikes. They're so much fun to ride. The best part? The entire family can enjoy it!

Surf Bike Rentals right along the Wildwood boardwalk wants to hook one family up with a Surrey bike experience completely free! All you have to do is follow the directions listed in the Facebook post below.

They're also offering you a deal for $5 off a bike ride, too! Pretty nice deal, huh? Make sure you pass this article along to anybody you know that's vacationing with their family in the Wildwoods this summer.

If you do plan on entering to win, good luck & enjoy your ride!

