✨ It's holiday card season!

✨ How many have you opened so far?

✨ If you haven't taken your annual holiday pics for the Christmas card, you might want to check this place out.

Most people have abandoned sending out the traditional holiday card in favor of adorable family photo cards.

I have to admit, I LOVE getting picture cards. It's so cute to see how much everybody has grown in the last year and to have something sweet to put up on the fridge.



I'll be the first to say what we all know to be true: holiday cards with personalized photos on them last longer. I'm a lot less likely to chuck it immediately after the Christmas season.

Even if you have no intention of sending them out as your Christmas card this year, you may still be someone who enjoys the tradition of an annual holiday photo. I can tell you this, when I have children, there will be a professional photo taken of the family each and every year.

Still, sometimes the generic poses at a Christmas tree farm or in front of the family Christmas tree get old.



Looking for a new (and funny) holiday photo theme for this year? How about animals all dressed in their holiday best?

Your family can pose with the horses, sheep, and goats at EZ's Rescue Ranch right up the Atlantic City Expressway in Sicklerville. Now, before you freak out, no. The animals aren't FORCED to do anything. That's why they're constantly rotated out. Once one loses interest, another one always takes its place. There's always a lot going on, so obviously SOMEONE'S going to be interested in what's happening.

You can get your pictures taken through December 17th from 11a-3p. Book your desired timeslot HERE.

