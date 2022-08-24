Hot Dog! Yankees Fan Shows Off Best Paper Straw Alternative

He's a modern day Einstein, if you will.



A man at a New York Yankees game has apparently invented a great work-around of the paper straw law.

In case you didn't know, plastic straws are now banned in the state of New Jersey and elsewhere, replaced by worthless paper straws.

Our hero, though, has come through with what might be man's biggest discovery ever. Check out as he makes a straw out of... his hot dog!

How's that beer tasting now?

More later on another addition of "Incredible Inventions!"

