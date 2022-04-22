How Much Does New Jersey Complain About Our Cavernous Potholes?

There is no worse sound than the crash of what feels like an entire tire and half of the undercarriage of your car submerging into a cavernous pothole.

Hitting a big pothole is one of the most jarring experiences on the road. It makes that horrible sound and is followed by a series of curses spilling out of your mouth that even you didn't even know you knew.

Somehow, we feel like this unwanted experience happens to us here in New Jersey more than anywhere else in the country. But is that actually true?

We can't determine based on the data we found whether or not we have the deepest, most hideous potholes in the land. But if you can deduce that the worst potholes lead to the most complaints, and we do, then we may have something here.

Let's find out how New Jersey ranks for pothole complaints and we can get a good idea of just how bad our potholes are.

According to a recent report at Stacker, New Jersey does rank in the top 10 for pothole repairs. That's no surprise, right? As a matter of fact, Garden state residents ranked 6th in the whole nation for being so ticked off at a pothole they went as far to report it.

In typical New Jersey fashion, we probably feel a little shortchanged on this ranking. For all the potholes we've basically fallen into, I'm sure we think we should be awarded a higher ranking than this.

Let me take a minute to make the case that New Jersey residents are generally way too busy to make their own personal calls, so if we took the time this often to call or go online to complain, then the problem must be worse than #6, and our potholes may be even bigger than we thought.

