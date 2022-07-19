I'm not a parent, but I can't imagine that there's anything more nerve-racking than imagining your teen getting behind the wheel for the first time.

No doubt, you have a million worries floating around in your head from the minute you enroll your child into a driving course. Sure, you know you can't keep them from hitting the road forever. That doesn't mean that the thought of them learning to drive doesn't scare you.

If you happen to be experiencing this exact feeling knowing your kid is about to get their driving permit and you live in the Garden State, I'm happy to say that you can take a deep breath. There's no guarantee that you'll breathe a sight of relief from this bit of information, but it may make you a bit more comfortable with the thought of your teenager getting behind the wheel here in New Jersey.

A recent report places New Jersey in the list of top ten safest states for teen drivers. To ease your mind even more parents, New Jersey came in at the number two spot for safety. Out of the entire country, the Garden State has implemented the absolute best impaired driving laws. Overall, New Jersey ranked pretty high as one of the best places for your teen to hit the road for the first time, number 9, to be exact.

It's natural to worry about your teen's safety and well-being behind the wheel. You wouldn't be a good parent if you didn't. However, your teen is in relatively good hands on New Jersey's roadways.

You can check out the results of the entire survey HERE.

Source: WalletHub.com

