Not sure you're beating these views here! There's a home in Mays Landing currently for sale that's WAY out of my price range, but hey, a gal can dream, right?

If you're one who enjoys relaxing while connecting with nature, you HAVE to check out this particular listing. That is, if you have $2,500,000 to spare. I don't envy your down payment, let's just say that.

When you think about it, though, this house on Somers Point Road has 6.6 acres attached to it. The owners built it custom to their own liking, so it's one unlike anything else on the market in this area. So, a custom house on PLENTY of acreage? Sound like a pretty sweet set-up, doesn't it?

Not only does this home have acreage to spare, but it backs right up to the waters of the Great Egg Harbor River. Talk about some EPIC 4th of July parties! I'm coming to your house for the summer barbecues.

With over 5,000 square feet of living space, the home boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, so you know each room has to be pretty big. You definitely have room for all of your hobbies in the giant pole barn that sits on the property. The two-car garage to the right of the circular driveway is plenty big to fit some fun toys in, too.

One of the coolest features of this home, though, is the floating dock. Well, three floating docks, to be exact. They're perfect for the jet skier enthusiast in your family. After a day on the water, you can come home and prepare dinner without even having to go inside. Make a pizza in your outdoor pizza oven and prepare the appetizers in your outdoor kitchen.

You get quite a good bang for your buck with this house for only $2.5 million. It's at 4652 Somers Point Road in Mays Landing. CHECK IT OUT:

