Human Remains Found in Debris from Galloway Twp Apartment Fire

Galloway Township Police say human remains were found in the debris from the apartment fire at the Apache Court Apartments on Oct 29.

The complex experienced a fire early in one unit that Saturday morning that spread to the entire building, causing the residents of 18 units to be displaced.

Galloway Twp Police reported at the time in a Facebook post that they had been called to the apartments at 5:07 am to find the building fully engulfed in flames. Police said the investigation found that all of the occupants impacted by the fire had been accounted for, except one.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, police said as their investigation continued into to the cause of the fire and the whereabouts of the unaccounted individual, human remains were discovered in the debris of the partially collapsed building.

The remains were confirmed through the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the Galloway Twp Police release.

There hasn't been any information released about the identity of the person found as a positive identity of the remains has not yet been determined.

Fire officials don't think that arson is suspected, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Galloway Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross worked to assist displaced residents on the day of the fire, while Galloway Township EMS treated numerous victims for smoke inhalation.

Photos of Some of South Jersey Firefighters Most Memorable Fires Photos of South Jersey firefighters fighting fires and coming to the rescue when called.