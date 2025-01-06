Possible Shark Bite in Ventnor Was Only NJ Shark Attack in 2024

Throughout the summer of 2024, there were numerous shark sightings along the South Jersey Shore.

Photos and videos peppered social media for months.

Were there any actual shark attacks in New Jersey in 2024?

The answer to that question is.....maybe.

Possible shark bite off Ventnor Beach

On August 24th, a man reported to beach patrol members that a shark bit him on his hand.

The unidentified man was treated at the beach and then sent to the hospital for further treatment.

He hasn't been publicly identified, and we don't know the exact treatment he received, but it was probably stitches.

The fact that he was bitten by a shark was never confirmed. Experts say it could have been a shark, or a skate with a barbed tail, or even a bluefish.

This was the only possible shark attack in New Jersey in 2024, according to TrackingSharks.com.

Shark attack total for the world

TrackingSharks says there were 76 shark bites in the world in 2024. 36 of those occurred in the USA. Since it was not confirmed, the Ventnor incident is not included in those numbers.

Of the 36 bites in the USA, 19 happened in Florida.

The only fatal shark attack in the USA in 2024 occurred in Hawaii.

Worldwide in 2024, there were 6 confirmed fatal shark attacks.

SOURCE: TrackingSharks.com

