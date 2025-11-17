It's being called the largest great white shark ever tagged in the Atlantic City - and, it's been celebrated for its recent visit to the Atlantic City area.

How big is this shark? Think bigger than Jaws!

When it was tagged back in January, the shark measured almost 14 feet long, and weighed over 1,650 pounds.

Biggest Great White Shark Pings Again on November 17, 2025

Our friends at Ocearch say Contender the shark pinged again this morning. It looks like the shark, estimated to be over 30 years old, is doing what a lot of older creatures are doing at this time of the year: heading south!

The latest ping from Contender has come from just off the coast of North Carolina, near the Outer Banks.

We have leaned that the shark "pings" only when it's tagged fin breaks the surface.

It appears that after pinging off Atlantic City Wednesday, Contender has been taking a leisurely swim south. (Here, leisurely means slow. It looks like he's traveling slower than he would on a crowded I-95 in the middle of summer!)

Have a great winter, Contender! Be nice to people!

SOURCE: Ocearch.org

