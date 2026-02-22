It's the BIG weekend... BIG Storm... BIG WHALE!

Less than 48 hours before the big blizzard hit, a1huge whale washed up on a New Jersey Beach.

Biggest Whale You've Every Seen Washes Up on New Jersey Beach

Our friends at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, based in Brigantine, say a 51 feet, 1.5 inch Fin whale washed onto the Barnegat Light Beach on Friday. The weight of the whale was estimated as 25 tons. That's HUGE!

Officials with the Stranding Center says it appears the whale suffered blunt force trauma, consistent with a boat strike. It also appeared the whale had been previously entangled with something at the base of its tail.

A necropsy was performed, and the massive whale was buried at the beach. Samples were collected and biologists will try to learn more about the whale and why it died.

The Center's volunteers and others did a lot of great work in examining the whale and making sure it was buried before the blizzard hit. We salute them on a job well done!

What is a Fin Whale?

Officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center say Fin whales are the second largest species of whale - second only to blue whales. They can grow to 80 tons and 80 feet long.

If you'd like more information on volunteering, or donating to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, check them out here. The Center has been in operation, serving our area, since 1978.

