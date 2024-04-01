Sweetwater’s Sydney Errera Not Happy With Her Farmer on Fox TV Show

Mitchell, what are you doing, guy?

Sydney Not Happy With Mitchell on Farmer Wants a Wife

Sydney Errera, a graduate of Cedar Creek High School, is competing on the current season of Farmer Wants a Wife - Thursday nights on Fox TV.

On the show, there are four farmers each of whom was "assigned" eight women. Quickly, the number is reduced to five. Over the first few episodes of the show, women are eliminated.

The show is up to episode 7, and each farmer now has 3 or 4 women to choose from.

Plot twist: each farmer is assigned a "new" girl. This is a twist hasn't made most of the "current" ladies very happy.

When Sydney first heard about "the new girl" Syndey says, "He's joking with us...."

When she meets the new girl, Natalie, Sydney welcomes her, but says to Mitchell, "At what point are you going to stop looking for other women."

Sydney is not happy. "Very frustrating." The other girls in Mitchell's "tribe" weren't happy either.

Mitchell tries to quell Sydney's reservations, but at first, it doesn't seem to work.

Later in the show, though, Sydney changes her stance (a little). "I need to you to spend as much time with this news girl to figure out what you want."

Sydney and Mitchell still seem to have a strong attraction

While Mitchell still hasn't given Sydney a one-on-one date (Why not, Mitchell?) they do seem to have a pretty good connection.

After hearing Sydney's reservations about the new girl, Mitchell tells Sydney, "Say we end up together someday, I feel like you are the type of person I can lean on through thick and thin."

Aww, Mitchell!

The end of the episode ends with Mitchell trying to decide who to take on his next one-on-one.

We'll find out his decision on Thursday night.

