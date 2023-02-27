When Jersey girl Jen Tripucka was in 8th grade, she started a town-wide newspaper just for fun. Her dad would drive her around, and she’d ask the local pizza shop and veterinarian to advertise for $15 a page.

Today, she runs a veritable media empire. A full-scale 6-figure media outlet complete with millions of organic readers annually, 5 employees/editors,15 freelancers, and a successful business she’s been able to scale with several locations, with virtually no startup costs or investors.

Her brand and her websites are ubiquitous under the umbrella of thelocalgirl.com.

And, her hobokengirl.com and montclairgirl.com are all must-reads for people in those communities, in Jersey City and in New Jersey at large.

Tripucka, the founder of the Uber popular The Hoboken Girl is launching a program for budding media entrepreneurs called: Becoming The Local Girl: How to Create Your Own Online Media Business.

She’ll teach people how to build a hyperlocal media community that is engaged and a sustainable business that can be monetized.

I’ve spoken to so many people who’ve always had the dream of being an entrepreneur.

And, especially during fluid and unpredictable economic times such as these, wouldn’t it be great to take advantage of this opportunity to either create a new business from scratch or to pivot from a different career into something you love?

According to her website, Jen’s 6-week, self-guided course will cover all the essential topics and skills you need to know to grow a business in the media industry, including direct support throughout the course from Jen and her team in their dedicated Facebook Group.

The course launch is on March 6, so if this is something you’ve always dreamed of doing, this is your first step to making your dream come true. Enrollment closes Wednesday, March 1 at midnight.

