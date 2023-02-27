It's coming up on prom season, and SoJO is on a mission to help South Jersey teens in need find their perfect prom dress at no cost!

Project Prom, where local teens can shop for and take home a free semi-formal or prom gown, takes place March 11th through March 13th inside Kensington Furniture in Northfield.

THREE DAYS ONLY! TELL EVERYONE! Shopping times are listed below.

SoJO 104.9 and volunteer stylists will be on hand to help you select and take home the dress of your dreams.

Choose from hundreds of dresses in all styles, colors, and sizes.

Saturday, March 11th 10AM-4PM

Sunday, March 12th 11AM-4PM

Monday, March 13th, 2PM-5PM

Moms, dad, teens...save yourself money and time! DON'T SNOOZE ON PROJECT PROM!

If you're a student in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, or Gloucester County in need of a gown for prom, CLICK HERE for more info.

And, if you're available to be a Project Prom volunteer, they always need help, so click here!

You can also find Project Prom on Facebook.

We'll see you at Kensington Furniture March 11-13!

