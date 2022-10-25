Jersey Lotto Fans Dream as Powerball Hits Whopping $680M

$680 million is definitely a big enough payday to get the attention of everyone, even those people who don't usually play the lottery.

That's Wednesday's jackpot for the multi-state Powerball Lottery that's been rolling over since Aug. 3 without a grand prize winner. $680M is the 7th largest Power Lottery jackpot ever.

On Monday night, the Powerball jackpot rolled over again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – 18, 23, 35, 45, 54, and red Powerball 16. One ticket purchased in Texas came as close as you come without winning it all, matching all five white balls but not the red Powerball to win $1 million.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 36th draw in the jackpot run.. If you took the cash upfront option after winning the Powerball jackpot's $680M you would walk away with $326.1 million in cash. That's not too shabby.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, including New Jersey.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. Yeah, that's right, 1 in 292 million.

By the way, your odds of being struck by lightning are less than 1 in a million. Here's hoping you win the lottery and beat the odds on the lightning strike.

