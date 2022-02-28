Jenni 'JWoww' Farley of MTV's 'Jersey Shore' took a ride down the Garden State Parkway on Sunday to celebrate her birthday with dinner in Atlantic City.

The reality star turned 36 on February 27th, and turned up at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to mark the occasion.

Farley and her pro-wrestler fiance Zack Carpinello dined at Hard Rock's Council Oak Steak & Seafood restaurant alongside a view of the Atlantic City boardwalk.

Jenni looked posh in an understated peach blazer and sleek hair and makeup, not at all like her 'Jersey Shore' persona. But, then again, the TV personality is in her mid-30's now and a mom of two, and she looks full of confidence. But, hell yeah, we noticed her enviable black quilted Chanel purse sitting on the window ledge, lol.

Did you happen to spot JWoww in Atlantic City this weekend? Let us know!

Happy Birthday, Jenni!

