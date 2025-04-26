I tried Zac Brown’s wine & honestly… it’s delicious. Thanks to the folks at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in AC, I got to learn a little bit more about how and why ZB got into the wine business.

He teamed up with Napa Valley winemaker John Killebrew to create Z. Alexander Brown, a line of wines that’s all about bold flavors, no pretentious energy, and serious attention to detail.

One thing I can say without a doubt is that it totally reflects Zac’s creative, do-your-own-thing kind of spirit.

Zac Brown Wine Tasting AC

The Wine Rundown

I tried a few different bottles and got to bring home the Cabernet Sauvignon. It’s smooth, deep, and just the right amount of bold. You taste dark berries, a little spice, and that toasty oak finish that makes you feel real fancy.

Z. Alexander Brown Wine

The Owl on the Label?

Yeah, there’s an owl. It’s a whole vibe. It’s meant to represent the “Uncaged” spirit—letting the wine do its thing naturally, just like Zac does with his music. Kinda cool, right?

Z. Alexander Brown Wine

Final Thoughts (and Sips)

This wine is way better than it has any right to be. Sometimes, when famous people try to dabble in the alcohol business, it doesn't work out. The product either doesn't taste great or they don't know how to market it to the right audience. Honestly, there are so many reasons why certain celebrity brands fail. I don't think that'll be the case with this one.

If you’re into wine that’s bold but not bougie, you’ll love this.

Keep an eye out for Z. Alexander Brown wines. It’s 100% worth a try.

