Toll prices in New Jersey are becoming a bigger headache by the summer, and for a lot of families, even a quick beach trip suddenly feels way more expensive than it used to.

Between gas, food, parking, beach tags, and multiple Parkway tolls, a weekend down the Shore can easily turn into a budget killer before you even put your chair in the sand.

That’s exactly why more drivers are looking for ways to avoid paying those extra tolls altogether.

Drivers Heading To Atlantic County Beaches Have Two Main Options

If your beach plans involve Atlantic City, Brigantine, Margate, or Ventnor, many people swear by the Black Horse Pike or White Horse Pike instead of the Garden State Parkway.

Neither route is glamorous. You’re going to hit traffic lights, slower traffic, and probably somebody tailgating you in a pickup truck. But, you also won’t keep throwing money into toll booths every few exits.

For drivers trying to stretch their summer budget, that trade-off is starting to feel worth it.

Garden State Parkway on ramp Photo from Google Maps loading...

The Cheapest Route To Cape May County Beaches

If you’re heading farther south toward Wildwood, Cape May, Stone Harbor, Avalon, or Sea Isle City, Route 55 to Route 47 (better known as Delsea Drive) is usually the best toll-free option.

Some drivers even skip Route 55 entirely and stay on Delsea for most of the trip before branching onto local backroads closer to the shore towns.

READ MORE: NJ Ranked Best State In US For Summer Road Trips

Yes, it takes longer. Sometimes a lot longer on summer weekends.

But avoiding Parkway tolls both ways can save enough money for lunch, ice cream, or a couple beach cocktails once you finally get there.

The Real Trade-Off Is Time Versus Money

Nobody is pretending these routes are faster. The parkway and expressway are usually still the quickest shots to the Jersey Shore.

But right now, plenty of New Jersey drivers are deciding they’d rather spend a little more time in the car than spend even more money getting there.

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With summer costs climbing everywhere else too, that mindset is becoming pretty common across the state.

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