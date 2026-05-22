Who doesn’t love ice cream at the beach?

It might be the unofficial dessert of summer at the Jersey Shore. Sure, fudge still has legendary boardwalk status, but nothing hits quite like walking the boards with an ice cream cone melting faster than you can eat it.

The real debate, though, has nothing to do with flavors.

It’s all about soft serve versus hard ice cream.

South Jersey Beachgoers Definitely Have A Favorite

If you ask my family, soft serve wins every single time. No hesitation.

A vanilla cone with rainbow sprinkles is basically the official order of our beach vacations.

Somebody always comes back from the ice cream stand balancing three cones, napkins stuck to their fingers, trying not to lose the swirl before making it back to the bench.

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It just feels like summer.

Jersey shore soft serve ice cream also has that nostalgic beach-town energy that’s hard to beat. Whether you’re on the Wildwood boardwalk, Ocean City, or Cape May, there’s something about grabbing a cone after a long beach day that feels mandatory.

Hard Ice Cream Barrels Photo by Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash loading...

Hard Ice Cream Fans Are Still Loyal

Now personally, I’m actually team hard ice cream.

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Chocolate peanut butter is undefeated in my book, especially from one of those ice cream shops that piles it way too high in the cone. I always get mine from Sea Shell Ice Cream on Rio Grande Ave in Wildwood. Somehow, though, I’m usually the odd one out when the group orders.

Most people I know still lean soft serve during the summer months.

The Jersey Shore Ice Cream Debate Isn’t Ending Anytime Soon

That’s what makes this such a great summer argument.

There’s no wrong answer, but everybody seems convinced their choice is the right one. And honestly, at the Jersey Shore, ice cream tastes better no matter

South Jersey's Ultimate Ice Cream Guide Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis