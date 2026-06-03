Have you ever heard of Jose Monkey?

Jose Monkey - not his real name - has made popular on the internet by finding people.

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Not missing people, or people in trouble. We're talking people who want to be found.

Here's how it works: People send in about a 30 second video of them and their surroundings, and Jose Monkey tries to use information in the video to find out where the video was made.

Jose Monkey claims he doesn't use things like Google Lens, and only uses information from the videos to solve the puzzle.

I will say he's pretty good at it - and, his videos are a little bit addicting.

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South Jersey Locations Where Jose Monkey Has Found People

Jose Monkey has found hundreds of people and shares the videos online. (Hey, that's what the kids call, "content."

At least two of the videos are from South Jersey. (Good job, South Jersey!)

1. The first video is from..... well, maybe you should watch the video and see if you can figure out where the person is:

2. The second South Jersey location video is a little easier. It's part of a "lighting round" compilation. (The South Jersey location starts about 4 minutes in...) Can you figure out where part this video was made?

That's it. So far only two locations in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Can Jose Monkey find you?

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly