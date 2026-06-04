When Spirit Airlines went out of business this spring, Atlantic City International Airport was hit with a big blow.

(So were many of us who were regular customers of Spirit Airlines, via Atlantic City International Airport.)

Now, we're hearing that help is definitely on the way!

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Congressman Jeff Van Drew of South Jersey says Breeze Airways will be growing its presence at the airport.

Van Drew, meeting with Breeze Airway officials, announced that Breeze will be offering service on every route that Spirit Airline operated from ACY. He says that service will begin by the end of the year.

Van Drew also says to expect more offerings from Breeze as well. "They are ready,willing, and well-positioned to support travel to and from South Jersey. "

In the past, Spirit Airlines offered service to a number of Florida destinations, including Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, West Palm Beach. They also offered service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Spirit used to have daily service to these cities. Van Drew did not say if Breeze would be offering daily service on each route. Van Drew added that ACY has a bright future.

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Breeze Airway Chief Speaks On Atlantic City Service Expansion

Breeze and Allegiant Air are both new operators at the airport. Both carriers are currently offering a few flights each week to select destinations.

Breeze Chief Commercial Officer Lukas Johnson says the airline is happy to be in Atlantic City, and sees a bright future. "We are incredibly pleased with the response we've seen from the community in Atlantic City. It's rare for us to announce so many new routes before ever beginning service, but in this case, the demand for Breeze's high-value, low-cost service was clear from the start."

SOURCE: Congressman Jeff Van Drew

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