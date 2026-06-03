Authorities are asking for the public's help with locating a missing Gloucester Township man who hasn't been heard from in over a week.

According to the Gloucester Township Police Department, 39-year-old Mark Dorsey was reported missing on Friday, May 29, 2026. Somebody reportedly last heard from him on Saturday, May 23rd at around six o'clock in the evening.

Police say Dorsey's last known location was the 2000 of East Huntingdon Street in Philadelphia. Since that time, family members and authorities have been unable to make contact with him. Now, there's an active missing persons investigation.

Man From Gloucester Township Missing For Over A Week

Dorsey is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and approximately 150 pounds. Dorsey's also bald and has brown eyes. Officials noted that his clothes at the time of his disappearance are unknown at this time.

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One identifying feature investigators highlighted is a triangle-shaped tattoo located on Dorsey's left forearm. Police are hopeful that sharing his physical description and distinguishing markings will help generate new leads from the public. Obviously, there are no guarantees, but they're not giving up hope.

Contact Gloucester Township Police With ANY Information

Anyone who may have seen Dorsey or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or call 9-1-1.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Gloucester Township Police Department’s online tip portal, by calling the department’s anonymous tip line at (856) 842-5560, or by texting “TIPGLOTWPPD” followed by a message to 888777.

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Authorities encourage anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward as the search continues.

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