Three Wanted For Questioning in Sea Isle City Burglary Investigation

Three Wanted For Questioning in Sea Isle City Burglary Investigation

Facebook - SIC Police Department

Steps for committing a burglary:

1.Get yourself inside.

2. Start taking selfies!

3. Get your photo published on the internet!

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Sea Isle City Police Department Investigate Burglary

Police in Sea Isle City, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying three people in regards to a burglary investigation.

In one photo, one of the suspects is seen clearly taking a selfie of himself. (Smart!)

You would think this tech-savvy crew, when they're not snapping photos of themselves, would notice the security camera in the room!

If you can help police with identification of these three, you're urged to contact the department's detective bureau at 609-263-4311. You can also send an email to: krohrer@sicpd.us.

SOURCE: Sea Isle City Police Department

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Police, Sea Isle City, South Jersey Trending, Wanted
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

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