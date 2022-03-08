Kelly Clarkson has reportedly reached a divorce settlement with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. TMZ reports that a judge in L.A. Superior Court has signed off on the terms of the divorce, which awards Clarkson primary custody of the couple's children, while Blackstock will receive financial support from his superstar ex.

According to TMZ, Clarkson will continue to have primary custody of the couple's children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, while Blackstock will get them once a month while he continues to live at the ranch in Montana that has been one of the most contentious points of the divorce. Clarkson will ultimately keep the ranch, but Blackstock is allowed to continue living there until June 1. He will reportedly pay $12,500 a month in rent while he lives at the ranch.

Blackstock, a former talent agent who has indicated he is switching careers to become a full-time rancher, will receive $115,000 a month in spousal support until January 2024. According to TMZ, Clarkson will also pay him $1.3 million as part of the divorce settlement, and he will receive another $45,600 a month in child support to cover the costs he'll incur when he does have the kids. If he moves from Montana, there's the option of re-evaluating the current custody arrangement and the child support payments.

Blackstock and Clarkson wed in October of 2013. She filed for divorce in June of 2020.

In July of 2021, a judge ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock $150,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support each month temporarily until a final divorce settlement was in place.

In September of 2021, the news came that a judge had declared both of the parties legally single in August. That was in response to a legal request Clarkson filed with the court in July asking to be declared legally single amid her divorce, and she also requested that the court restore her legal name.

In January of 2022, Clarkson and Blackstock reached an agreement in which she gave him just over five percent of the Montana ranch, which is where he's been living since the news of their divorce broke.

Clarkson filed court documents on Feb. 14, 2022, asking a court to change her legal name to Kelly Brianne — her first and middle names. A hearing is slated for March 28 in regard to that legal filing.

Clarkson has been staying busy professionally; in addition to her ongoing role as a coach on The Voice and her daily talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, she has paired with Dolly Parton to record a new version of the iconic hit "9 to 5," and she is set to team with Snoop Dogg to host an upcoming music reality competition titled American Song Contest.

Clarkson has been moving on from the marriage in her personal life, too. The couple's former 20,000-square-foot mansion in Tennessee sold on June 17, and Clarkson has also sold her former mansion in California for just over $8 million. She purchased a stunning new luxury home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles in July of 2021, where she's been living as she focuses on her television work.

PICTURES: See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Stunning California Mansion Kelly Clarkson has sold her former family residence in the posh Encino area of Los Angeles, Calif., more than a year after initally listing it for sale. The pop superstar and TV personality received $8.24 million for the sale of her luxurious 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 10,108-square-foot house, which is slightly less than she and her now-estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, paid when they purchased it in 2018.

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Nashville Estate Kelly Clarkson has sold her estate in Nashville after four years on the market. The singing superstar and television personality received $6.3 million for the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 20,121-square-foot mansion.