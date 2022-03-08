Wildwood Police: Man Hurt Victim, Trashed Home, Resisted Arrest

Police in Wildwood arrested a man Sunday on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

According to a Facebook post from Wildwood Police, they were called to a home Sunday evening to check on a domestic dispute and found a victim who was suffering from injuries. Police say the home was in disarray after being damaged by the suspect, Nyejai Price, 26, of Wildwood.

Police investigated and then went in search of Price, who they found a short time later.

Price resisted attempts to arrest him, but police were finally able to take him into custody, according to the report.

Price was charged with simple assault, obstruction of the administration of law, and resisting arrest.

Price was taken to the Cape May County Correctional Center

