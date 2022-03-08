Authorities in Ocean County say three people have been arrested and charged for narcotics distribution.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says his office identified two residences in Toms River, one being used by 28-year-old Jamar Montgomery and the other by 33-year-old Kevin Hunter and 33-year-old Diana Mendez, to store and distribute narcotics.

Officials say on March 2nd, Lakewood Township Police Officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Montgomery, "at which time Montgomery was observed to throw a bag out of the window." Cops recovered the bag and discovered that it contained 250 wax folds of heroin, approximately 30 grams of crack cocaine, and $1300; Montgomery was also found to be in possession of a knife, according to Billhimer.

The next day, another vehicle was stopped, this time being driven by Hunter with Mendez as a passenger. "Hunter and Mendez were detained at the scene, and Detectives subsequently executed court-authorized search warrants on the two subject residences in Toms River. As a result, law enforcement seized approximately 30 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, drug packaging material, and $2500 in United States currency."

Photos: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Photos: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office loading...

Montgomery, Hunter, and Mendez are all facing long lists of drug-related charges and all three are being held in the Ocean County Jail pending detention hearings.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

