Andrew Bing-Lester, Jr, 15, a student at Atlantic City High School has been missing for a week now and his family is deeply concerned.

Andrew is described as an outgoing, friendly teen who is popular at Atlantic City High School, where he is a freshman. Today at the high school, fellow students were sharing online police department missing posters of Andrew.

He was last seen on Wed. March 2, wearing a black & red hoodie, black sneakers, and carrying a black duffle bag.

I spoke with his mother Tuesday evening as she walked around Atlantic City taping missing posters of her son to store windows. His mother thinks that Andrew has been the victim of a luring attempt by an adult woman who lives in Michigan.

Kalisa Lester says she is in daily contact with the Atlantic City Police and police in Michigan and even knows the name of the 29-year old woman she thinks is responsible for this luring incident.

New Jersey has strict laws covering the luring of a juvenile. Luring or enticing a child under age 18 by any means, including electronically is a second-degree crime with mandatory imprisonment according to the 2015 NJ statutes.

A person commits a crime of the second degree if he attempts, via electronic or any other means, to lure or entice a child or one who he reasonably believes to be a child into a motor vehicle, structure or isolated area, or to meet or appear at any other place, with a purpose to commit a criminal offense with or against the child.

Andrew is a Black male, 6'1' tall and 199 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information concerning him, please contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations section at 609-347-5737.

