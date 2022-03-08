Carrie Underwood walked out of the ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7) with a brand-new trophy for Single of the Year, courtesy of her chart-topping Jason Aldean duet, "If I Didn't Love You." The star also recently launched her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, and the next step might be a new batch of music — at least, according to a cryptic teaser she gave backstage at the awards show.

"I mean, I'm always working on something," Underwood said, in response to a question from the press room about whether a new album or tour might be in the offing.

"Obviously we can't spill too many beans right now, but my fans know what I mean when I say ... soon. Soon," she continued, breaking into a laugh. "Actually, they hate it when I use that word, because they're like, 'What does that mean?!' But, [I've] been busy, for sure."

Underwood remained tight-lipped on the details of what's ahead, but fans will have plenty of opportunity to see her perform in Vegas in the coming months. Her residency is scheduled to resume later this month, with more dates on the books in May. That means plenty of opportunity for Underwood to debut any new songs she's got cooking.

As for a possible pending tour? Aside from her Vegas residency dates, the only thing Underwood's got on the books right now are a couple of festival gigs in July and August, which leaves plenty of space for a summer headlining run.