A Kenny Chesney Song Helped Ashton Kutcher Confess His Love to Mila Kunis

Lady A said it best: "It's crazy what a song can do." For celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, a song might be the reason they're married! And that song belongs to Kenny Chesney, Kutcher reveals.

The actor invited Chesney to join him for an unconventional interview recently. Kutcher has teamed up with Peloton as he prepares to run a marathon, and he's interviewing various guests while jogging on their treadmills.

While chatting with the country singer, Kutcher shared a little about his love story. "The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to 'You and Tequila,'" the Punk'd star admits.

"I might have had a little too much tequila," he admits. "I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy.'"

Kunis was reluctant to believe her now-husband, though — she told him not to say it unless he meant it. She questioned whether he would feel the same way the next morning ... sober.

He did.

"I woke up the next morning and said, 'I still love you,'" Kutcher says, summing up the story.

"Well, I had no idea that me and Grace Potter were such a part of a really intimate detail for you and your wife," Chesney responds with a chuckle.

"You and Grace Potter brought it home," Kutcher adds. "These are fundamental moments in my life."

The "Beer With My Friends" singer recorded his song with Potter in 2010 and released it in 2011. The track — written by Deana Carter and Matraca Berg — was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Kutcher and Kunis first met on the set of That '70s Show in 1998, playing an on-again, off-again couple on screen. However, they didn't date in real life until 2012. After getting engaged in 2014, the pair married on July 4, 2015. They share two children, Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 5.

Chesney recently wrapped up his massive Here & Now stadium tour with Carly Pearce, Old Dominion and Dan + Shay. While on the road, he worked on a collaboration with Old Dominion, "Beer With My Friends," which he released in August.