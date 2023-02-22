This Fun And Simple Test Will Tell You How Well You Know New Jersey Men

Men are men. It doesn't matter if they are from New Jersey or any other state. Men do men's stuff. Now it's time to see how well you know men, and we think it won't be as well as you think.

Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash loading...

It's pretty simple. We're going to ask you 5 questions about men. The answers were researched and reported by several sources. Let's see how many you get right. Full disclosure, I'm a man and I failed the test. I got a 60%. Ouch.

Now, let's see how you can score on this quick test. Answers below. Don't cheat!

Photo by Frame Kings on Unsplash Photo by Frame Kings on Unsplash loading...

According to Hindustan Times, "How many times do men look in the mirror in 24 hours"?

(A) 23

(B) 33

(C) 43

Photo by Fares Hamouche on Unsplash Photo by Fares Hamouche on Unsplash loading...

Question #2 is "What color clothing do men find themselves most attracted to", according to NZ Herald?

(A) Black

(B) Red

(C) Blue

Photo by Levi Guzman on Unsplash Photo by Levi Guzman on Unsplash loading...

Our third question is the following. According to Cosmopolitan, do men prefer...

(A) Women who are funny

(B) Women who laugh at his jokes

Photo by Eye for Ebony on Unsplash Photo by Eye for Ebony on Unsplash loading...

The fourth question is from Women's Health. "Which part of a woman do men notice first"?

(A) Hair

(B) Body

(C) Face

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash loading...

The fifth and final question comes from CBS News. "Men are more attracted to women when they tilt their head in which direction"?

(A) Forward

(B) Backward

(C) Left

(D) Right

Photo by Atikh Bana on Unsplash Photo by Atikh Bana on Unsplash loading...

How do you think you did? Three or fewer correct answers and you fail. Four right and you pass, and 5 right makes you a man genius.

Here are the answers:

(1) 33

(2) Red

(3) Laughs at their jokes

(4) Face

(5) Forward

Check Out These Hilarious Banned NJ License Plates

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try