This Fun And Simple Test Will Tell You How Well You Know New Jersey Men
Men are men. It doesn't matter if they are from New Jersey or any other state. Men do men's stuff. Now it's time to see how well you know men, and we think it won't be as well as you think.
It's pretty simple. We're going to ask you 5 questions about men. The answers were researched and reported by several sources. Let's see how many you get right. Full disclosure, I'm a man and I failed the test. I got a 60%. Ouch.
Now, let's see how you can score on this quick test. Answers below. Don't cheat!
According to Hindustan Times, "How many times do men look in the mirror in 24 hours"?
(A) 23
(B) 33
(C) 43
Question #2 is "What color clothing do men find themselves most attracted to", according to NZ Herald?
(A) Black
(B) Red
(C) Blue
Our third question is the following. According to Cosmopolitan, do men prefer...
(A) Women who are funny
(B) Women who laugh at his jokes
The fourth question is from Women's Health. "Which part of a woman do men notice first"?
(A) Hair
(B) Body
(C) Face
The fifth and final question comes from CBS News. "Men are more attracted to women when they tilt their head in which direction"?
(A) Forward
(B) Backward
(C) Left
(D) Right
How do you think you did? Three or fewer correct answers and you fail. Four right and you pass, and 5 right makes you a man genius.
Here are the answers:
(1) 33
(2) Red
(3) Laughs at their jokes
(4) Face
(5) Forward