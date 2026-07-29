Turns out New Jersey residents are thinking about hair loss more than most of the country.

A new study from Lordhair ranked the Garden State No. 5 nationwide for hair loss concern after analyzing Google search trends and prescription data across all 50 states. The biggest surprise? It's younger residents, not older adults, who are driving much of the interest in hair health.

Shocked? I was too.

New Jersey Ranked Fifth for Hair Loss Concern

Researchers examined search volume for 1,909 hair-loss-related keywords along with per-capita prescription claims for hair-restoration medications.

New Jersey earned a Trend Interest Score of 75.55, which came about thanks to 6,552 Google searches per 100,000 men. The state also recorded 1,734 prescription claims per 10,000 men for hair restoration medications. That means that many residents are doing more than just searching online. They’re also exploring treatment options.

READ MORE: NJ Schools Ranked Among Top 3 Best In America

Men in Their 20s Are Leading the Trend

The data shows hair loss is top of mind for younger New Jerseyans.

Men in their 20s generated the highest search activity, averaging 71.50 searches per 10,000 people. Teenagers weren't far behind, with 44.77 searches per 10,000, which makes them the second most active age group.

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While hair loss is often associated with getting older, the study suggests many younger adults are already looking for answers. Evidently, New Jersey stands out as one of the most hair loss-aware states in the country.

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