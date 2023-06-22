Knuckleheads: Hammonton Pair Charged With Giving Heroin to a Dog

Two Hammonton residents who allegedly gave heroin to a dog have been indicted on charges.

Really.

The good news is that the dog did not die.

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office reports that an Atlantic County grand jury indicted Clinton Danks, 58, and Kristina Meyers, 37, on charges of animal cruelty and possession of heroin. Both charges are third-degree charges.

Here's what happened:

On November 17th of 2022, police responded to a 911 call for a dog in distress at the Walmart in Hammonton.

When officers arrived they found the Yorkshire Terrier had been given heroin by its owners: Danks and Meyers. The pair were still on the scene.

Police officers gave the dog a pediatric dose of Narcan, and the dog instantly revived and stabilized. Danks and Meyers were arrested.

The Prosecutor's office commended those who called 911 to report the dog being abused. They are still looking for anyone else who may have witnessed the incident. If you were there, you're urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800. You can also o call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. There could be a reward for information through Crime Stoppers.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutors Office.

