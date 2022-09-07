Lainey Wilson Is ‘Speechless’ After Receiving Six CMA Awards Nominations

The nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday morning (Sept. 7), and this year not only marks Lainey Wilson's first time being nominated at the event, but she came away with six nods in six different categories.

Wilson is up for Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Song of the Year for "Things a Man Oughta Know," Musical Event of the Year for "Never Say Never" with Cole Swindell and Video of the Year for "Never Say Never."

Get our free mobile app

The singer-songwriter, who has two No. 1 hits and a Top 5 album to her name, was shocked at the news, and she shared her excitement and gratitude on social media.

"6 NOMINATIONS!?!? I’m speechless," she says following the announcement. "While I try to find the words just know that I’m blown away and so so honored and proud to be nominated. Thank you to the entire country music community!"

"It has been such a challenging but beautiful journey up until this point and to see the country music community and the incredible fans be so receptive to me and my music is such a blessing," Wilson adds in a statement via her publicity team. "I’m so grateful for this moment.”

The accolades come after two years of rising success for the singer: She debuted in mainstream country music with her single "Things a Man Oughta Know" in 2020, and she released her major-label debut album, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin,' in 2021. She earned a hit with her Cole Swindell duet, "Never Say Never," and she is joining Hardy on another collaboration called "Wait in the Truck," which was released in late August. She is currently touring with Jon Pardi on his Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour through October.

The CMA Awards nominations aren't the first reflection of Wilson's success at awards shows: She was previously nominated for three CMT Awards, and she took home two ACM Awards — for New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year — at the 2022 ceremony.

The 56th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air Nov. 9 on ABC.