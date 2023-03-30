The Absolute Best Spring Ice Cream Flavor Is In Northfield, NJ

I don't know about you, but I'm not much of a dessert person.

Judge me if you must, but when it comes to the whole sweet verses salty debate, I definitely fall on the side of salty. I'll eat a soft pretzel over a candy bar any day of the week. It's not that I don't like sweets; I guess I just like salty snacks better.

There is one dessert, however, that I cannot EVER pass up. For whatever reason, I'm OBSESSED with ice cream. I'm not even a huge fan of cake for my birthday. Ice cream cake, however, that's a whole different story. I'll take AAALLL the ice cream cake!

In case you haven't figured it out yet, I can eat ice cream any time of the year. Which, I have to be honest, is a little weird since I can't drink iced coffee when we're dealing with frigid temperatures outside. It's true though, ice cream is definitely my weakness when it comes to desserts.

Get our free mobile app

You may or may not have heard about this ice cream place that opened up a few months ago in Northfield. It's right on Tilton Road in Northfield and it has some of the most interesting flavors. Honestly, I've tried a few already and they're all worth at least a little spoonful.

There's one flavor, though, that's perfect for this time of year here in the Garden State. Spring in South Jersey means the plants and trees are blossoming, little critters are having babies, and best of all, it means that warmer weather is on the horizon. To me, the perfect scent to describe spring here in this part of the state is lavender.

Ever try lavender-flavored ice cream? You can at the Jersey Cow.

I got to try some on my birthday this year and it didn't disappoint. It literally tasted like spring. If you're looking for something fun to do, definitely try it out and let us know what you think.

South Jersey's Best 'Don't Judge A Book By Its Cover' Restaurants These South Jersey restaurants are hidden gems, you might just drive right past them and never know how amazing they are.

16 Best Restaurants in South Jersey for a Damn Good Burger