Want a job in law enforcement? This NJ job fair is for you

If you’re interested in a career in law enforcement, this job fair is for you.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office and Kean University will host the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kean University’s STEM building at 1075 Morris Ave., Union.

More than 50 federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies will come together to participate in the joint recruitment event.

In early 2022, the two agencies hosted a similar law enforcement recruitment event that hosted over 40 agencies and saw over 1,000 participants, which resulted in hundreds of hires at various agencies across the state.

“Agencies around the state are still results in their hiring trends from last year’s event. We look forward to being able to continue providing the public with opportunities to learn about and apply for positions in this line of work,” said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

Soliciting new officers at this recruitment fair is vital in ensuring that the law enforcement culture continues to evolve to fit societal expectations, said Harvey Barnwell, Chief of Detectives at the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kean University is proud to partner with the prosecutor’s office. “Kean’s many criminal justice graduates are proudly serving at all levels of law enforcement throughout the state and nation, and we are pleased to give our students and the community the opportunity to learn more about public service careers in law enforcement,” said Kean University President, Lamont Repollet.

New Jersey Senate President Nicholas Scutari echoed the importance of this recruitment event by saying as new policing efforts continue to develop throughout the state, New Jersey is investing in its next generation of officers.

Agencies that will be in attendance:

ATF (Newark)

Homeland Security Investigations (Newark)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (Newark)

Drug Enforcement Association

U.S. Secret Service

New Jersey Division of Civil Rights

Prosecutor’s Offices of Bergen Camden, Somerset, Sussex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Hudson, Essex and Union counties

New Jersey State Parole

New Jersey Department of Corrections

Essex County Corrections

Division of Criminal Justice

New Jersey Division of Civil Rights

New Jersey State Police

New Jersey/New York Port Authority Police

Human Services Police

Union County Sheriff

New Jersey Transit Police

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police

Newark Bronze Shields

NOBLE

MALEA

HALEA

Women in Law Enforcement

NAACP

New Jersey Civil Service Commission

Prevention Links

Police departments of Scotch Plains, Linden, Union County, Westfield. Berkeley Heights, Roselle, Plainfield, Newark, Fanwood, Clark, Rahway, Hillside, Kenilworth, New Providence, Maplewood, East Orange, Orange, Irvington, North Wildwood, Franklin Township, Kean University, Rutgers University, Princeton University, Stevens Institute, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Alexandria, Virginia.

Applicants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resumes.

