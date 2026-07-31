First it was grocery bags.

Stores no longer can give you plastic bags.

Well, not to put all your stuff in. Food like bread still comes in plastic bags. You can still grab your produce in plastic bags. You just can't get a plastic bag to put all your stuff in. (Ha! I don't understand it either!)

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Photo by Franck V. on Unsplash Photo by Franck V. on Unsplash

New Law Goes Into Effect in New Jersey

The days of picking up your Chinese food, opening up the bag and finding your plastic utensils, straws, and condiments are over.

The "extras" will no longer be in your bag - unless you specifically ask for them.

Welcome to the new "Skip the Stuff" law in New Jersey.

In hopes of keeping the environment clean, the State of New Jersey has voted in this new law to join the plastic bag law.

(I'm sure we'll be noticing a new cleaner environment any day now....)

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What the New Law Means

As of August 1st, restaurants - and other food service businesses - are required to provide single use utensils, straws, and condiments only upon request.

Yes, you must ask for those things. Every single time.

In addition, restaurants that allow you to dine-in must give you reusable and washable utensils. They must provide condiments in bottles or other containers.

If you eat at a more "casual dining establishment", you may be able to use single-use utensils, but you'll have to grab the yourself from a self-serve utensil and condiment station. (Oh....OK....I guess.)

Good news - you can still get a plastic straw - IF you ask for one.

Bottom line, you can still get what you've always expected - but, you have to ask for it.

Welcome to New Jersey in 2026 and beyond.

Would you like fries with that? (Make sure to ask for ketchup.)

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman