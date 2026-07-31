Most people don't realize horseshoe crab blood helps keep vaccines and other injectable medicines safe. But now, the way that blood is collected is at the center of a new environmental dispute in South Jersey.

A coalition of conservation groups has filed a petition asking the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to determine whether Cape May County-based Limuli Laboratories is violating state law.

The groups allege the company injures and kills horseshoe crabs during the blood-harvesting process, even though New Jersey law requires crabs collected for biomedical purposes to be returned to the water unharmed.

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Why This Matters Beyond The Beach

For South Jersey, this is about much more than one species.

Every spring, thousands of horseshoe crabs come ashore along the Delaware Bay to spawn. Their eggs provide a critical food source for migrating shorebirds, including the endangered red knot, which depends on this stop to complete one of the longest migrations on Earth.

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Conservation groups say declining horseshoe crab populations could threaten that delicate balance, affecting one of the region's most unique wildlife events.

What Happens Next?

The petition asks the DEP to review the company's harvesting practices and decide whether they comply with New Jersey's horseshoe crab protections.

The case also highlights a broader debate over balancing lifesaving medical research with protecting an ancient species that plays a vital role in South Jersey's coastal ecosystem.

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