If you spent any time on YouTube in the late 2000s or early 2010s, chances are you remember Christina Grimmie.

Long before TikTok launched music careers, the Marlton native was winning over millions of fans by uploading piano covers and original songs from her bedroom. Her incredible voice, down-to-earth personality, and relentless work ethic turned her into one of YouTube's biggest breakout stars.

Now, New Jersey is honoring that legacy by officially designating June 10 as Christina Grimmie Day.

From South Jersey to the National Stage

Grimmie's career took off when she competed on Season 6 of The Voice, finishing in third place on Adam Levine's team. She also toured with Selena Gomez, who became a close friend and one of her biggest supporters, introducing Christina's music to even more fans around the world.

For people across South Jersey, watching one of their own go from singing online to performing on national television felt personal. She proved that talent, determination, and staying true to yourself could open doors that once seemed impossible.

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Why Christina Grimmie Day Matters

Christina Grimmie's life was tragically cut short at just 22 years old when she was shot by an obsessed fan following a concert meet-and-greet in Orlando on June 10, 2016.

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The new statewide observance isn't meant to focus on how her story ended. Instead, it's about celebrating the remarkable impact she made in such a short time. Christina Grimmie Day honors a South Jersey artist who inspired countless young musicians to chase their dreams and reminds fans that her music, kindness, and hometown pride continue to live on.

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