Lengthy Atlantic City, NJ Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrests

We can report about the results of a lengthy narcotics investigation that was conducted by members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, members of the Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit and members of the Mid-Atlantic H.I.D.T.A.

As a result of this investigation, an executed court approved "Knock and Announce" search warrant was served on the Beach Gate Condominium Complex, located on the 600 block of Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, January 27, 2023.

This residence is registered and rented by Paul Dawley, who is the target of this investigation. Along with Dawley, Jacquelyn Ryan, both were taken into custody without incident.

Dawley was found to be in possession of:

multiple plastic bags, containing suspected crystal methamphetamine.

9mm Beretta "Nano" handgun-loaded with 5 rounds of 9mm ball ammunition.

“TacKnives" retractable knife and $257.00 in US currency.

Ryan was found to be in possession of:

a small plastic bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The following were recovered from The Dawley residence:

Approximately 30 purple containers of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

one (1) Glock 23C .40 caliber handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ball ammunition.

multiple plastic bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamine.

multiple pills (suspected ecstasy and pressed fentanyl pills).

one white envelope containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

one (1) loaded hypodermic needle.

one (1) set of brass knuckles with retractable knife.

multiple Naloxone sublingual films (Suboxone),

packaging materials, including: Triple Beam Balance Scale.

2 digital scales.

plastic bags, etc.

Both suspects have been processed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dawley was placed on a warrant and charged with:

multiple 1st and 2nd degree CDS and weapons offenses.

Possession of CDS (Methamphetamine).

Distribution of CDS (Methamphetamine/1st degree).

Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS related offense (2 counts).

Unlawful possession of a weapon (2 counts).

Possession of CDS (Suboxone Strips) and Money Laundering.

Ryan was placed on a summons and charged with:

3rd degree Possession of CDS (Methamphetamine) offense and has been released.

Here are photos of Paul Dawley and Jacquelyn Ryan:

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo - Paul Dawley. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo - Paul Dawley. loading...

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office - Jacquelyn Ryan. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office - Jacquelyn Ryan. loading...

Dawley was transported to and is presently lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.



SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

