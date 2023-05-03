It’s time to highlight another New Jersey native serving their country in the armed forces.

According to the Navy, submariners make up less than 10% of Naval personnel. Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Madden, a native of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, is one of the sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure American’s safety.

Madden joined the Navy nine years ago and today serves as a yeoman aboard USS Washington.

“My brother joined the Coast Guard and when I saw him at his basic training graduation, I was inspired to join the military,” said Madden.

Growing up in Little Egg Harbor, Madden attended Pinelands Regional High School and graduated in 2013. Skills and values similar to those found in Little Lake Harbor led to success in the military.

“Back home I learned to always be myself and not to try to fit a specific mold,” said Madden.

These lessons have helped Madden while serving in the Navy.

According to a Navy release:

Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security. There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

I can only imagine how claustrophobic it must get serving on a submarine; endless hours undersea with nowhere to go. I’m glad we have men and women willing to make the sacrifice.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born