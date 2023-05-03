Atlantic County Institute Of Technology Achieves # 1 Ranking

We have long maintained that everything that the Atlantic County, New Jersey government does … it does well.

Here is the latest example. It’s “report card day” and The Atlantic County Institute of Technology has been identified by the New Jersey Department of Education to be the highest-ranked school in Atlantic County.

Further, The Atlantic City Institute of Technology is the 66th highest-ranked school in the entire state of New Jersey out of more than 2,300 schools.

"I am extremely proud of this recognition and of the outstanding job of the administrators and staff at ACIT," said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.

Levinson is a career (retired) history teacher.

"The school continues to excel and look for additional ways to engage our students and prepare them to succeed and live successful, productive lives,” said Levinson.

Former long-time Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther is the Superintendent of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

Dr. Guenther’s record as the chief school administrator has been an exemplary one… Which has delivered results, both in curriculum, and outstanding results in extra and co-curricular activities.

From their Facebook page:

“The Atlantic County Institute of Technology is a four-year countywide vocational public high school serving students in ninth through twelfth grades from Atlantic County, New Jersey, United States, as part of the Atlantic County Vocational School District. ACIT is located on a 58-acre campus in the Mays Landing area of Hamilton Township. The school was constructed in 1974 and underwent a major renovation in 1994 and 2009-2011.”

Linda Gilmore also confirmed that “ACIT is a National Blue Ribbon School and a U.S. News and World Report Bronze Level School. The school is funded by the county and includes more than 1,700 students in grades 9-12 who reside in Atlantic County. ACIT offers 17 career and technical programs in a state-of-the-art campus located in Mays Landing,” said Gilmore.

Levinson concluded by saying that, “This ranking further confirms ACIT is an excellent educational choice for our residents.”

SOURCE : Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County Public Information Officer.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?