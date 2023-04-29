Longport NJ Cops Arrest Delaware Man For Package Delivery Theft

They got one!

Allegedly.

We hear stories all the time about people having packages stolen right from their front door, and it looks like the good guys may have made an arrest in that arena.

Get our free mobile app

Police in Longport say they've arrested a man responsible for a package delivery theft from a local residence. Jose A Almonte-Sanchez, 32, of Wilmington, Delaware was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Police say it was Thursday that officers received a call about suspicious activity in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue. They investigated and found that a man "had illegally trespassed and committed theft of a postal delivery package found to be an iPad "

Longport Police Department Longport Police Department loading...

Almonte-Sanchez was arrested, charged, and processed, then handed over to Margate Police to face charges there. (We have no information as of yet about what those charges are in Margate.)

Longport Police are continuing their investigation, and they've released the accompanying photos. Police ask that anyone with information on the case reach out to police. Information can be directed to Longport Police Officer Matthew Long at long_matthew@longportpd.org.

SOURCE: Longport Police Department.

This $2.5 Million Mays Landing Home Gives You Both Water AND Land! This custom-built home on Somers Point Road in Mays Landing not only sits on 6.6 acres, but it also backs up to the Great Egg Harbor River!